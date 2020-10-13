STAT Seminar Series: Count Time Series

Abstract:

This talk overviews the modeling of count time series, detailing some history and recent breakthroughs. Classical work involving the discrete and integer autoregressive moving-average model classes is first reviewed. Drawbacks with these models are illuminated and used to motivate two more modern approaches: copulas and construction from stationary sequences of zeroes and ones. What emerges are very flexible model classes that are naturally parsimonious, can have negative autocorrelations and/or long-memory features, and can be statistically fitted by likelihood, composite likelihood, and/or moment methods. Various applications are pursued, including a bivariate hurricane count model with Poisson components that are negatively correlated, and rare events in Major League baseball.

