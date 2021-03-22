Stay Informed:
Events

STAT Seminar: Fitting mixed models to complex samples is surprisingly hard

Thomas Lumley 
Thomas Lumley
Speaker Title: 
Professor of Biostatistics
University of Auckland 
University of Auckland
Start Time: 
Monday, March 29, 2021 - 4:00pm
End Time: 
Monday, March 29, 2021 - 5:05pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Zehang Richard Li

Abstrat:

There is increasing use of data from already-existing multistage surveys in social and health sciences, and increasing use of mixed models (and Bayesian hierarchical models), and both these trends are a Good Thing. However, there is still no really satisfactory way to fit these models to these datasets. I will talk about why fitting even linear mixed models to someone else's two-stage samples is harder than one might expect, and discuss some existing approaches and some approaches under development.  In particular, I will talk about estimating the census loglikelihood when the full random-effect precision matrix is available, and about using pairwise composite likelihood in more general settings.  There will be a brief appearance by the kākāpō, the only species to have had full-population genome sequencing.

Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/95342714824?pwd=WFNTeHp3MEtCSEZkZGgvKzJhUjhtQT09

Event 
Event