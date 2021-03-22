STAT Seminar: Fitting mixed models to complex samples is surprisingly hard

Abstrat:

There is increasing use of data from already-existing multistage surveys in social and health sciences, and increasing use of mixed models (and Bayesian hierarchical models), and both these trends are a Good Thing. However, there is still no really satisfactory way to fit these models to these datasets. I will talk about why fitting even linear mixed models to someone else's two-stage samples is harder than one might expect, and discuss some existing approaches and some approaches under development. In particular, I will talk about estimating the census loglikelihood when the full random-effect precision matrix is available, and about using pairwise composite likelihood in more general settings. There will be a brief appearance by the kākāpō, the only species to have had full-population genome sequencing.

