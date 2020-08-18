STAT MS Capstone project seminar

Title:

Random Field Models for Spatial Smoothing of Airborne Lidar Transects Data

Presenter:

Amanda Coleman, MS student in Statistical Science (Advisor: Herbert Lee)

Abstract:

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) is a form of remote sensing that utilizes laser scanners to produce a 3D point cloud of an environment by recording the number of laser pulse returns and measuring the backscattered energy as a function of time. LiDAR transect data were collected over the Monterey Peninsula and the Point Lobos Reserve. An experiment was conducted in the creation of a transect, a very high point density profile, by restricting the scan mirror with the initial goal of better understanding foliage penetration by LiDAR. Because of the high point density of our transect, we binned our data to create synthetic waveforms and to help reduce redundant points. We fit a Markov random field model to capture the structure in the dataset with the goal that our model’s smoothing would aid in future classification. This smoothing will serve to offset the sharpness without the typical wave shape in the synthetic waveforms introduced during the binning process. After obtaining posterior samples of our parameters using Markov chain Monte Carlo, we applied classification methods to distinguish objects in the landscape. These techniques should extend to true waveform data.

Title:

Spam Filters Meet Cell Annotators: Creating and Contextualizing Annotations with Cell Ontologies and Marker Databases

Presenter:

Alexander Pearson, MS student in Statistical Science (Advisor: Josh Stuart)

Abstract:

Recently the advent of single-cell transcriptomics (the measurement of gene expression at the single-cell level), has increased the resolution at which we can study tissues and cell populations in biological systems. Identifying cell types within single cell expression data, or annotating the data as it is often referred to in the literature, is essential to form biological hypotheses, and is currently an active area of research. In this work we demonstrate how a simple naive Bayes model can be used to integrate knowledge from both marker gene databases and cell ontology catalogues in order to create and contextualize single cell annotations.

