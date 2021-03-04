The Sound of Graphs

Abstract:

In this talk, I will discuss major implications that linear algebraic techniques have in understanding and resolving hard computational and graph theoretical questions, as well as unifying various areas of mathematics and computer science. I will focus on two representative examples, stemming from two key areas of computer science, namely Computational Complexity and robust Network Design respectively:

(1) Resolving the infamous Unique Games Conjecture and its implications to the theory of inapproximability.

(2) Constructing optimal expander graphs, and its implications to fault tolerant network design and clustering.

I will show how, via the prism of spectral graph theory, those seemingly unrelated questions can be seen to be deeply connected. Moreover, I will exhibit a perhaps surprising connection to statistical physics, which has recently proven key in developing new algorithms. I will present techniques I developed to tackle those questions, which span a wide range of areas such as linear algebra, statistical physics, convex optimization, group theory, harmonic analysis, and probability theory.

Bio:

Alexandra Kolla is an associate professor at the Computer Science Department at CU Boulder. Prior to that, I was an assistant professor at UIUC. I was a Simons Institute fellow for the academic year 2013-2014, and I have been an invited long-term Simons Institute visitor since, for several semester long programs. I got my PhD at U.C Berkeley in 2010, then did a postdoc at the Institute for Advanced Study and at Microsoft Research. My research focuses on theoretical computer science and specifically spectral graph theory, statistical physics, quantum computing and their applications.

