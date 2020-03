Abstract:

Encryption as a technology has matured, but the conflict of societal needs for privacy verses the needs of law enforcement is (again) back on the table. There is controversy if a responsible back door is technically feasible and socially justified.

BIO:

Jon is a Senior technology fellow at the ACLU with a long career in encryption technology and now is working on policy. Jon was formerly with Apple, Silent Circle, Blackphone and PGP.

