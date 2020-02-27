Social Entrepreneurship

Marci Harris is passionate about the responsible use of technology to benefit humanity. She developed the concept for POPVOX while working as a Congressional staffer on the team drafting the Affordable Care Act. She serves on the boards of the People-Centered Internet and LaunchTN, was named a “Top 100 Most Creative People in Business” by Fast Company (2012), and has been a fellow with the Harvard Kennedy School's Ash Center for Democracy (2016), New America California (2017), and is an affiliated scholar with the CITRIS Policy Lab at UC Berkeley. She holds a B.A. from Franklin University Lugano, Switzerland, a J.D. from the University of Memphis and an LL.M. from the American University Washington College of Law.