Shaping the dynamics of host immunity: applications to SARS-CoV2 and cancer immunotherapy

Abstract:

Understanding the dynamics of the human immune system in health and disease is crucial to develop new and more effective therapies. The generation of rich genomic data sets — enabled by cutting edge genomics*, *gene editing technologies, and sequencing cost reduction — has expanded research opportunities to transform the field of immunology. We focus on the development of computational methods bridging genomics and immunology to identify and optimize the rules governing the dynamics of immunity in disease. We describe projects in immune engineering and in cancer immunotherapy:



1) Machine learning guided anti-SARS-Cov2 antibody optimization

We propose a new statistical model and optimization algorithm to constrain antibody design and solve for antibody cocktails to address virus escape. Our predictions guided the development of a new, optimized anti-SARS-CoV2 antibody, with 15 fold better neutralization than its non optimized counterpart.



2) Identifying dynamics of host immunity during immunotherapy

An open scientific question is centered around how immunotherapies can modulate the strength, timing, and evolution of an individual patient's endogenous anticancer immune response. To explore this in a clinical setting, we performed analysis of longitudinal sequencing data on glioblastoma tumors, peripheral blood, and cerebrospinal fluid from a patient with recurrent multifocal glioblastoma that underwent a remarkable response followed by recurrence on CAR T cell therapy. We identified endogenous immune dynamics and provide insight that CAR T cells can drive host immunity to achieve a productive therapeutic response.

3) Controlling therapeutic resistance

Using principles of evolutionary biology, we develop dynamics and control methods to preemptively address the onset of resistance through the prediction and design and experimental validation of actionable drug scheduling or drug combination strategies. We provide a brief overview of our methods and applications, with a focus on an experimentally validated non-small cell lung cancer drug scheduling model to target intra-tumor genetic heterogeneity.

Bio:

Vanessa Jonsson is an Assistant Research Professor in the Department of Hematology at City of Hope, where she leads a research group in computational systems immunology. Her research program in computational biology focuses on the integration, mathematical modeling and analysis of longitudinal genomic, transcriptomic and immunological data from clinical studies to inform and address the mechanisms of immune-resistant cancer progression. She received a BS and MA in Mathematics from the University of Southern California and a PhD from the California Institute of Technology, where she was advised by Richard Murray (Control and Dynamica Systems) and David Baltimore (Biology). She is a principal investigator on a Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy award to model the evolution of cancer immunity during CAR T cell therapy, and lead investigator on several CAR T cell therapy clinical trials. She is the recipient of the K12 National Cancer Institute career development award in immunoncology. Prior to her doctoral studies, Vanessa Jonsson was an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where she designed and implemented flight software for the Aquarius Mission and DARPA’s Urban Challenge.