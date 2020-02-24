Secure Communications in 5G and Beyond

Traditionally, data security has been addressed above the physical layer,
through cryptographic encryption. However, with the emergence of IoT in 5G
and beyond, such encryption techniques are complex and difficult to
implement. Wireless security has been proposed as a solution that could
complement/enhance existing cryptographic encryption techniques. The
principle behind PLS relies on exploiting the characteristics of the
channel, such as fading, interference, noise, etc., to secure
communications by means of appropriate coding techniques.
While an extensive progress has been realized toward establishing physical
layer security as an important design paradigm to enhance security of
existing wireless networks, only a little effort has been made toward
designing practical coding schemes that meet 5G and beyond requirements.
Most of existing results are tied to some simplifying assumptions that do
not seem always reasonable (passive eavesdropper, perfect channel state
information (CSI), etc.). In this talk, I address this problematic, i.e.,
the effect of channel uncertainty on network security. Particularly, I show
that even a coarse estimate of the main channel can help providing a
positive secrecy rate. Motivated by IoT applications, I argue how the
proposed scheme extends to multi-user setting.
Dr. Rezki is an Assistant Professor in the Electrical and Computer
Engineering (ECE) Department at University of Idaho. He received his PhD
from University of Montreal – Polytechnique Engineering School (PhD 2008).
Honors include “Runner-up” for the Best PhD Thesis in the ECE Department
at Polytechnique in 2008, the “Best Paper Award” at the 2008 Personal
Indoor Mobile Radio Communication (PIMRC’2008), The Fonds Québécois de la
recherche sur la nature et les technologies “Postdoctoral Research
Fellowship” in 2009, the “NSF CAREER Award” in 2019. He is an IEEE Senior
Member since 2013 and served as an Editor of IEEE Wireless Communications
Letters (2014 - 2017).
