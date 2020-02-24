Secure Communications in 5G and Beyond

Abstract:

Traditionally, data security has been addressed above the physical layer,

through cryptographic encryption. However, with the emergence of IoT in 5G

and beyond, such encryption techniques are complex and difficult to

implement. Wireless security has been proposed as a solution that could

complement/enhance existing cryptographic encryption techniques. The

principle behind PLS relies on exploiting the characteristics of the

channel, such as fading, interference, noise, etc., to secure

communications by means of appropriate coding techniques.





While an extensive progress has been realized toward establishing physical

layer security as an important design paradigm to enhance security of

existing wireless networks, only a little effort has been made toward

designing practical coding schemes that meet 5G and beyond requirements.

Most of existing results are tied to some simplifying assumptions that do

not seem always reasonable (passive eavesdropper, perfect channel state

information (CSI), etc.). In this talk, I address this problematic, i.e.,

the effect of channel uncertainty on network security. Particularly, I show

that even a coarse estimate of the main channel can help providing a

positive secrecy rate. Motivated by IoT applications, I argue how the

proposed scheme extends to multi-user setting.





Bio:

Dr. Rezki is an Assistant Professor in the Electrical and Computer

Engineering (ECE) Department at University of Idaho. He received his PhD

from University of Montreal – Polytechnique Engineering School (PhD 2008).

Honors include “Runner-up” for the Best PhD Thesis in the ECE Department

at Polytechnique in 2008, the “Best Paper Award” at the 2008 Personal

Indoor Mobile Radio Communication (PIMRC’2008), The Fonds Québécois de la

recherche sur la nature et les technologies “Postdoctoral Research

Fellowship” in 2009, the “NSF CAREER Award” in 2019. He is an IEEE Senior

Member since 2013 and served as an Editor of IEEE Wireless Communications

Letters (2014 - 2017).

