Santa Cruz Works Hometown Heroes 2020

10 people will be awarded for stepping up in 2020 to help our community.



TICKETS: Free for members of Santa Cruz Works, non-profit 501(c)(6) whose mission is to make Santa Cruz County a great place to start, sustain, and grow businesses—not exclusive to technology. General admission tickets are $10. Your generous donation is appreciated!

Pandemic. Fires. Economic downturn. Political turmoil.

2020 has been a year we can't wait to forget. But first, we will celebrate the people in our community who stepped up to help. 50+ nominations have been received from our community, with heartwarming stories of how personal sacrifice has contributed to a stronger resilient community. Our co-hosts will select 10 of the brightest stars.

This event is co-hosted by:

• Lookout Santa Cruz: a modern digital news source serving all of Santa Cruz county.

• MBEP: a regional organization focused on key policies and growth.

• Santa Cruz Local: sign up free to get local news in your inbox twice a week.

• Santa Cruz Small Business Development Center: resources for small businesses

• Santa Cruz Councilwoman Donna Meyers

• Isabel Bjork: ED of UCSC Genomics Institute

• Jacob Martinez: ED of Digital NEST