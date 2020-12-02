Stay Informed:
Baskin Engineering COVID-19 Information and Resources
Campus Roadmap to Recovery
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide
Events

Santa Cruz Works Hometown Heroes 2020

Start Time: 
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 - 7:00pm
End Time: 
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 - 8:00pm
Location: 
Online
Organizer: 
Santa Cruz Works

10 people will be awarded for stepping up in 2020 to help our community.

TICKETS: Free for members of Santa Cruz Works, non-profit 501(c)(6) whose mission is to make Santa Cruz County a great place to start, sustain, and grow businesses—not exclusive to technology. General admission tickets are $10. Your generous donation is appreciated!

Pandemic. Fires. Economic downturn. Political turmoil.

2020 has been a year we can't wait to forget. But first, we will celebrate the people in our community who stepped up to help. 50+ nominations have been received from our community, with heartwarming stories of how personal sacrifice has contributed to a stronger resilient community. Our co-hosts will select 10 of the brightest stars.

You don't want to miss this event!

This event is co-hosted by:

Lookout Santa Cruz: a modern digital news source serving all of Santa Cruz county.

MBEP: a regional organization focused on key policies and growth.

Santa Cruz Local: sign up free to get local news in your inbox twice a week.

Santa Cruz Small Business Development Center: resources for small businesses

Santa Cruz Councilwoman Donna Meyers

Isabel Bjork: ED of UCSC Genomics Institute

Jacob Martinez: ED of Digital NEST

Event Type: 
Event