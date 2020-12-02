Santa Cruz Works Hometown Heroes 2020

TICKETS: Free for members of Santa Cruz Works, non-profit 501(c)(6) whose mission is to make Santa Cruz County a great place to start, sustain, and grow businesses—not exclusive to technology. General admission tickets are $10. Your generous donation is appreciated!
Pandemic. Fires. Economic downturn. Political turmoil.
2020 has been a year we can't wait to forget. But first, we will celebrate the people in our community who stepped up to help. 50+ nominations have been received from our community, with heartwarming stories of how personal sacrifice has contributed to a stronger resilient community. Our co-hosts will select 10 of the brightest stars.
You don't want to miss this event!
This event is co-hosted by:
• Lookout Santa Cruz: a modern digital news source serving all of Santa Cruz county.
• MBEP: a regional organization focused on key policies and growth.
• Santa Cruz Local: sign up free to get local news in your inbox twice a week.
• Santa Cruz Small Business Development Center: resources for small businesses
• Santa Cruz Councilwoman Donna Meyers
• Isabel Bjork: ED of UCSC Genomics Institute
• Jacob Martinez: ED of Digital NEST