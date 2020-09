The Research Mentoring Internship (RMI) program of the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute is accepting undergraduate applications for the 2020-2021 academic year. Gain research skills in genetics and genomics. All majors welcome to apply! Application deadline is October 23, 2020 To apply, visit: https://bit.ly/33wqG2n For more information on previous scholars and their projects, you can visit our website at https://bit.ly/33h2T6q

Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/3iqzfBM

Hosted by UCSC Genomics Institute Office of Diversity