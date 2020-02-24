Riemannian Optimization for Convex and Non-Convex Signal Processing and Machine Learning Applications

The performance of most algorithms for signal processing and machine
learning applications highly depend on the underlying optimization methods.
Multiple techniques have been proposed for solving convex and non-convex
problems such as the interior-point methods and semi-definite programs.
However, it is well known that these algorithms are not well suited for
large scale optimization with a high number of variables and/or
constraints. In this talk, we introduce a novel optimization method known
as Riemannian optimization for quickly solving convex and non-convex
problems. Unlike most optimization techniques whose complexities increase
with the number of constraints, our proposed optimization methods smartly
exploit the structure of the search space, a.k.a., the constraints of the
problem, to reduce the embedded dimension and efficiently solve
optimization problems in a reasonable time. After explaining the steps of
designing first and second-order Riemannian optimization methods for smooth
matrix manifolds, we exploit the method to design highly efficient
algorithms for solving contemporary problems in signal processing and
machine learning such as graph-based clustering, non-negative matrix
factorization, attitude determination in global navigation satellite
system, and the phase retrieval problem.
Ahmed Douik received the Eng. degree in electronic and communication
engineering (with first class honors) from the Ecole Polytechnique de
Tunisie, Tunisia, in 2013, the M.S. degree in electrical engineering from
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Thuwal, Saudi Arabia,
in 2015. He is now pursuing his Ph.D. at the California Institute of
Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA. His research interests include convex and
non-convex optimization, cloud-radio access networks, network coding,
single and multi-hop transmissions, and signal processing.
*As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidate status of our guests with others outside of our organization.