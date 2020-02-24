Riemannian Optimization for Convex and Non-Convex Signal Processing and Machine Learning Applications

Abstract:



The performance of most algorithms for signal processing and machine

learning applications highly depend on the underlying optimization methods.

Multiple techniques have been proposed for solving convex and non-convex

problems such as the interior-point methods and semi-definite programs.

However, it is well known that these algorithms are not well suited for

large scale optimization with a high number of variables and/or

constraints. In this talk, we introduce a novel optimization method known

as Riemannian optimization for quickly solving convex and non-convex

problems. Unlike most optimization techniques whose complexities increase

with the number of constraints, our proposed optimization methods smartly

exploit the structure of the search space, a.k.a., the constraints of the

problem, to reduce the embedded dimension and efficiently solve

optimization problems in a reasonable time. After explaining the steps of

designing first and second-order Riemannian optimization methods for smooth

matrix manifolds, we exploit the method to design highly efficient

algorithms for solving contemporary problems in signal processing and

machine learning such as graph-based clustering, non-negative matrix

factorization, attitude determination in global navigation satellite

system, and the phase retrieval problem.



Bio:

Ahmed Douik received the Eng. degree in electronic and communication

engineering (with first class honors) from the Ecole Polytechnique de

Tunisie, Tunisia, in 2013, the M.S. degree in electrical engineering from

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Thuwal, Saudi Arabia,

in 2015. He is now pursuing his Ph.D. at the California Institute of

Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA. His research interests include convex and

non-convex optimization, cloud-radio access networks, network coding,

single and multi-hop transmissions, and signal processing.

