Reinforcement Learning and Multimodality: A Statistical Perspective

BIO:
Elynn Chen is a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at UC Berkeley, advised by Prof. Michael I. Jordan. Her research focuses on developing novel algorithms for data-driven decision-making and complex time series analysis, with provable statistical guarantees. Her work has been recognized by NSF postdoctoral research award.
Previously, she spent one year as a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Operations Research and Financial Engineering at Princeton University, under the guidance of Prof. Jianqing Fan and co-advised by Prof. Ming Yuan. She completed Ph.D. in Statistics at Rutgers University in 2018, advised by Prof. Rong Chen.
Website: https://elynncc.github.io/
