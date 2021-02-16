Stay Informed:
Baskin Engineering COVID-19 Information and Resources
Campus Roadmap to Recovery
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide
Events

Reinforcement Learning and Multimodality: A Statistical Perspective

Speaker Name: 
Elynn Chen
Speaker Title: 
Postdoctoral Research Fellow
Speaker Organization: 
UC Berkeley
Start Time: 
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 - 2:15pm
End Time: 
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 - 3:30pm
Location: 
Zoom Link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97697943451?pwd=UWhLN1o4ZlVCVjM5aDJOZXFNdGgzQT09
Organizer: 
Raquel Prado

ABSTRACT:

Reinforcement Learning (RL), equipped with large-scale datasets, will provide powerful data-driven supports to a wide range of decision-making problems in healthcare, education, business, and more. Classical RL methods focus on the mean of the total return and, thus, may provide misleading results for the heterogeneous populations in large scale datasets.

We introduce the K-heterogeneous MDP to characterize the sequential decision problems with multi-modal return distribution and proposes Auto-Clustered RL algorithm that can automatically detect and identify homogeneous sub-population, while learning the value functions and the optimal policy for each sub-population. We establish convergence rates and construct confidence intervals for the estimators obtained by the Auto-Clustered RL algorithm. Simulations are conducted to back up our theoretical findings. Empirical study on the well-recognized MIMIC-III dataset shows evidence of value heterogeneity and confirms the advantage of our new method.

 

BIO:

Elynn Chen is a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at UC Berkeley, advised by Prof. Michael I. Jordan. Her research focuses on developing novel algorithms for data-driven decision-making and complex time series analysis, with provable statistical guarantees. Her work has been recognized by NSF postdoctoral research award. 

Previously, she spent one year as a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Operations Research and Financial Engineering at Princeton University, under the guidance of Prof. Jianqing Fan and co-advised by Prof. Ming Yuan. She completed Ph.D. in Statistics at Rutgers University in 2018, advised by Prof. Rong Chen.

Website:  https://elynncc.github.io/

ZOOM LINK:    https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97697943451?pwd=UWhLN1o4ZlVCVjM5aDJOZXFNdGgzQT09

Event Type: 
Event