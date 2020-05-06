Stay Informed:

Reconfiguring Lifelines: Exploring Science & Technology Policy Landscapes in an Era of Bioengineering and the “Bioeconomy"

Cheryl Holzmeyer
Visiting Scholar
UC Berkeley
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 12:00pm
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 1:00pm
via Zoom presentation
Michael Matkin and Chris Benner

Abstract:

This talk will discuss emerging landscapes of bioengineering (agricultural biotech, genetic engineering, precision medicine, synthetic biology, biofuels, etc.), and of science and technology policies (or lack thereof), with an eye to social determinants of health and health equity. It will explore both the public health stakes of various fields of bioengineering and the bioeconomy, as well as the stakeholders most represented in policy-making processes, in California and beyond. Finally, it will inquire into possibilities for transforming these landscapes – to foster more inclusive, sustainable and health equity-oriented forms of innovation and economic prosperity for all.

