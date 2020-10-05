PIT-UN Seminar - The CITRIS Policy Lab: Supporting Interdisciplinary Research to Inform Evidence-Based Policymaking

As part of the UC Santa Cruz Public Interest Technology, University Network speaker series, Dr. Brandie Nonnecke, Founding Director of the CITRIS Policy Lab, will discuss the work of the lab and how it can impact your own research.

Established in 2018, the CITRIS Policy Lab supports interdisciplinary research, education, and thought leadership to address core questions regarding the role of formal and informal regulation in promoting innovation and amplifying its positive effects on society. From strategies to mitigate the manipulation of public opinion on social media to development of ethical guidance for AI use in the public sector, the CITRIS Policy Lab is leading research at the forefront of emerging tech policy issues. Join us to learn about the CITRIS Policy Lab’s recent research, how it draws upon this research to support policymakers’ decisions in the public and private sectors, and strategies to help you translate your research into policy deliverables that can inform the ethical development and deployment of technology.