PIT-UN Network Challenge Funding Info Session

The Public Interest Technology - University Network (PIT-UN) has opened the call for proposals for the 2021 Network Challenge funding opportunity. The Network Challenge provides grants up to $180,000 for projects focused on developing technology expertise to advance the public interest in a way that generates public benefits and promotes the public good, particularly for those members of our society least well served, historically and today, by existing systems and policies. The RFP is only open to submissions from researchers at member universities. As a member since 2019-20, all UCSC Principal Investigators are eligible to participate.

An information session for all interested researchers will be held via Zoom on May 5, 2021 from 12 - 1:00 PM. RSVP for the session here.

A limited campus submission process will select up to three new campus proposals for submission to the network-wide competition. Campus submissions are due by 11:59 pm PDT, June 1, 2021, and requires a shortened version of the final proposal. The limited submission RFP and application portal is available at: https://ucsc.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1841841

Campus applicants chosen in the limited submission review will then further develop their proposals for the national deadline of 11:59 pm PDT, July 15, 2021. Final proposals are limited to 6 pages maximum in total length.

Proposals are invited in three funding tranches:

i. Up to $45,000 for direct and indirect costs

ii. Up to $90,000 for direct and indirect costs

iii. Up to $180,000 for direct and indirect costs

In 2020—PIT-UN’s second year—42 proposals from 28 institutions were awarded a total of $4,404,595 in grant funds. In that year’s cycle, UCSC’s first year in the network, two of our research teams received funding.

For an FAQ on this year’s submission process: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aW8Y1nZ7ssCRECeXGh4Lj9e6Upfvzp-Y/view

View the full RFP for the national submission (not the limited campus RFP): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aTzF1nwwps5m9wBa8v7ONDQSp_qXGwFY/view

Network Challenge Timeline:

May 5, 2021 - Info Session

June 1, 2021 - Campus Limited Submission Deadline

July 15, 2021 - Network-wide Submission Deadline

Week of October 11, 2021 - Grant recipients notified of their upcoming award

January 1, 2022 - Grant period starts