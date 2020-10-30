Prefabrication and Passive House are obvious partners, both geared for delivering superior efficiency and predictable performance. And the market has noticed. Demand for prefabricated components—panels and modules–is on the rise across North America, and a growing number of factories have opened their doors or expanded their capacities to produce higher-performance, thermal-bridge-free options. While British Columbia and New England remain the powerhouse prefab regions, there’s a growing community of Passive House prefab factories across the continent.

Attend the Accelerator’s first Prefab Summit on November 12 from 4–6 pm PT to find out which companies are delivering which products to your area. Learn from industry leaders about what makes prefabricated systems cost-effective on a given site and how a prefab approach impacts the design process. Come join in the growing prefab conversation.

Free and open to the public. Register at https://passivehouseaccelerator.com/articles/passive-house-prefab-summit-on-nov-12-register-now