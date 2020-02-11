Open Source Tools for Artists: Lessons from running the Tracery project (rescheduled)

Abstract:

How is open source software for artists different than other forms of open source software? For one thing, many people in an art tool community are non-coders, and their contributions to the project may be entirely outside of the "core" codebase. Kate explores lessons and unexpected differences, from both the Tracery project, and takeaways from the Convening for Open-Source Software Tools for the Arts, a summit of projects like Three.JS, openFrameworks, and the Processing Foundation.