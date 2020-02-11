Open Source Tools for Artists: Lessons from running the Tracery project (rescheduled)

How is open source software for artists different than other forms of open source software? For one thing, many people in an art tool community are non-coders, and their contributions to the project may be entirely outside of the "core" codebase. Kate explores lessons and unexpected differences, from both the Tracery project, and takeaways from the Convening for Open-Source Software Tools for the Arts, a summit of projects like Three.JS, openFrameworks, and the Processing Foundation.
Dr Kate Compton (galaxykate) is a long-time generative artist, inventor, and programmer. She wrote the first paper on procedural platformer levels, generated the planets for Spore, created the language Tracery, and invented an early phone-based AR system. She currently works as an open-source researcher developing the next directions for Tracery and creative chatbots. Her mission is to design artificial intelligence to augment human creativity, and to create tools that brings AI into the hands of poets, artists, kids, and weirdos.