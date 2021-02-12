Stay Informed:
Events

NoisePage: The Self-Driving Database Management System

Speaker Name: 
Lin Ma
Speaker Title: 
Ph.D. Candidate
Speaker Organization: 
Carnegie-Mellon University
Start Time: 
Friday, February 19, 2021 - 12:00pm
End Time: 
Friday, February 19, 2021 - 1:05pm
Location: 
Via Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94297752372?pwd=WnNyS1RGWjYyUHpRZ0VHTUxzclVzZz09
Organizer: 
Shel Finkelstein

Abstract: 

Database management systems (DBMSs) are an important part of modern data-driven applications. However, they are notoriously difficult to deploy and administer. There are existing methods that recommend physical design or knob configurations for DBMSs. But most of them require humans to make final decisions and decide when to apply changes. The goal of a self-driving DBMS is to remove the DBMS administration impediments by managing itself autonomously.


In this talk, I present the design of a new self-driving DBMS (NoisePage) that enables such automatic system management. I first discuss a forecasting framework that uses unsupervised clustering and ensemble ML models to efficiently predict the query arrival rates under varying database workload patterns. I then describe NoisePage's modeling framework that constructs and maintains ML models to predict the behavior of self-driving DBMS actions: the framework decomposes the DBMS architecture into fine-grained operating units to estimate the system's behavior under unseen configurations. I then introduce our ongoing work for an action planning framework that makes explainable decisions based on the forecasted workload and the modeled behavior. Lastly, I explain how we integrate all the self-driving components into the system.

 

Bio:

Lin Ma (https://www.cs.cmu.edu/~malin199/) is a Ph.D. candidate from Carnegie Mellon University Computer Science Department advised by Andy Pavlo. He is interested in database systems and machine learning. His research focus has been on designing the architecture for self-driving databases. Lin was voted the "most congenial PhD student" in the CMU Database Group in 2017, 2018, and 2020.
Event Type: 
Event