NoisePage: The Self-Driving Database Management System

In this talk, I present the design of a new self-driving DBMS (NoisePage) that enables such automatic system management. I first discuss a forecasting framework that uses unsupervised clustering and ensemble ML models to efficiently predict the query arrival rates under varying database workload patterns. I then describe NoisePage's modeling framework that constructs and maintains ML models to predict the behavior of self-driving DBMS actions: the framework decomposes the DBMS architecture into fine-grained operating units to estimate the system's behavior under unseen configurations. I then introduce our ongoing work for an action planning framework that makes explainable decisions based on the forecasted workload and the modeled behavior. Lastly, I explain how we integrate all the self-driving components into the system.