NHGRI Diversity Action Plan (DAP) Seminar Series

The overarching goal of this NHGRI Diversity Action Plan (DAP) program is to support educational activities that enhance the diversity of the biomedical, behavioral, social and clinical research workforce in genomics.

In this spirit, the NHGRI training network is pleased to announce its collaboration on a weekly seminar series running from June 9 to August 11, Wednesdays at Noon PDT. (1PM MT, 2PM CT, 3PM ET).

Featured speakers include:

Join the seminars virtually:

https://nih.zoomgov.com/j/1600934581?pwd=dkc0bnpiVG8wTmplTkp1Z054cUFOQT09

Meeting ID: 160 093 4581

Passcode: DAP2021

Check out the complete schedule.

Kicking off the seminar series Wednesday, June 9:

Speaker: Dr. Greg Wray, Duke University

Title: “Tracking the Evolution of COVID Genome Variants”





