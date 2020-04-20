Stay Informed:

Motivation for Public Key Cryptography

Speaker Name: 
Whitfield Diffie
Speaker Title: 
Consulting scholar at CISAC
Speaker Organization: 
Stanford
Start Time: 
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 10:40am
End Time: 
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 11:45am
Location: 
via Zoom presentation
Organizer: 
Darrell Long

Abstract:

The creation of public key cryptography has enabled the scaling of the WWW for banking and commerce but is also considered the reason for the internet “going dark” to law enforcement. This talk will discuss what the motivations were for pursuing this technology in the 1970s.

Bio:

Whitfield Diffie, is one of the pioneers of public-key cryptography. Diffie and Hellman's 1976 paper New Directions in Cryptography introduced radically new methods of distributing cryptographic keys.

*Zoom link:     https://ucsc.zoom.us/my/cse234

Event Type: 
