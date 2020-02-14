Modern I/O and Storage Trends

Abstract:

This talk will cover recent developments in storage system implementations, with a focus on recent hardware developments. I’ll cover two competing approaches to optimizing storage hardware for price and performance, and explain when the two approaches are applicable. As the performance of storage and networking devices has improved, it has changed the ways in which operating systems and databases interface with hardware. Starting with the underlying hardware primitives, I’ll explain why recent changes to the kernel I/O interface were necessary, and explain how to leverage these advances when building new systems.

Bio:

Rusty Sears has a PhD from UC Berkeley, where he was advised by Eric Brewer, and also worked closely with Joe Hellerstein’s group on distributed datalog. Since then, he’s worked on LSM Tree implementations and various other pieces of big data infrastructure at Yahoo! Research and Microsoft’s Cloud Information Services Lab (CISL). He was an early engineer in Pure Storage’s FlashBlade team, where he helped build a scale-out filesystem, along with the custom SSDs and NVRAM that back it. Rusty currently works at Apple on CloudKit and FoundationDB.