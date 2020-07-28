The Mechanistic Studies of Cancer Associated Polymerase Mutations Using Yeast Pols Delta and Epsilon

Speaker: Joe Dahl, Postdoctoral Researcher in the Genome Integrity and Structural Biology Lab at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Durham, NC

Abstract: A myriad of DNA polymerase mutations have been associated with human disease. Mutations in human POLE and POLD have been identified in cancers derived from all tissues. It is believed that many of the mutations in the protein products of these genes, Pols Epsilon and Delta respectively, are drivers of hypermutation in some tumors. The proposed mutator phenotype suggests the amino acid substitutions associated with these mutations are structurally and or functionally significant. Here we present ongoing mechanistic studies into several of these mutations.

Bio: Joe Dahl is a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. Joe joined the Genome integrity Structural Biology Lab at the NIEHS to train in Dr. Tom Kunkel's DNA Replication Fidelity Group in 2016. His research focuses on mechanistic studies of the major eukaryotic DNA Replicases, Polymerases Epsilon and Delta, and also includes studies of ribonucleotide incorporation into the genome during DNA replication. Joe completed his Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of California Santa Cruz in the Program for Biomedical Sciences and Engineering, under the supervision of Drs. Kate Lieberman and Hongyun Wang, conducting research in Dr. Mark Akeson's Nanopore Lab.

