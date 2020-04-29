Marisa Torres - Defeating Diseases With Really Big Computers

A Pathways to Careers in Genomics Presentation

Join remotely: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92171857946

Before coming to Lawrence Livermore National Lab (LLNL) as a bioinformatics intern and working directly with public health researchers, Marisa thought she’d become a medical doctor. Instead, she kept building her bioinformatics skills at Stanford while continuing to work full-time. As a Girls Who Code volunteer, Marisa thinks it’s important for the next generation of female scientists to have visible role models. From detecting pathogens to machine learning for drug discovery, Marisa will share how she builds analysis tools to solve disease.

All are welcome to join us for this virtual Pathways to Careers in Genomics talk. Discussion to follow the talk.

To accommodate a disability, please contact Ben Coffey at the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute (becoffey@ucsc.edu, 831-459-1477).

Sponsored by the Genomics Institute Office of Diversity