Stay Informed:

COVID-19 (coronavirus) information
Zoom Links: Zoom Help | Teaching with Zoom | Zoom Quick Guide

Events

Marisa Torres - Defeating Diseases With Really Big Computers

Speaker Name: 
Marisa Torres
Speaker Title: 
Bioinformatics Group Leader
Speaker Organization: 
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore, CA
Start Time: 
Friday, May 8, 2020 - 12:30pm
End Time: 
Friday, May 8, 2020 - 2:00pm
Organizer: 
Genomics Institute Office of Diversity

A Pathways to Careers in Genomics Presentation

Join remotely: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92171857946

Before coming to Lawrence Livermore National Lab (LLNL) as a bioinformatics intern and working directly with public health researchers, Marisa thought she’d become a medical doctor. Instead, she kept building her bioinformatics skills at Stanford while continuing to work full-time. As a Girls Who Code volunteer, Marisa thinks it’s important for the next generation of female scientists to have visible role models. From detecting pathogens to machine learning for drug discovery, Marisa will share how she builds analysis tools to solve disease.

All are welcome to join us for this virtual Pathways to Careers in Genomics talk. Discussion to follow the talk. 

To accommodate a disability, please contact Ben Coffey at the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute (becoffey@ucsc.edu, 831-459-1477).

Sponsored by the Genomics Institute Office of Diversity 

Event Type: 
Event