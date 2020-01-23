Manifesto for Improved Foundations of Relational Model

Abstract:

Normalized relations extended with inherited attributes can be more faithful to reality and support logical navigation free queries, properties available at present only through specific views. Adding inherited attributes can be nonetheless always less procedural than to define any such views. Present schemes should even suffice for relations with foreign keys. Implementing extended relations on popular DBSs appears also simple. Relational model foundations should evolve accordingly, for benefit of likely millions of DBAs, clients, developers. (slides available at https://www.lamsade.dauphine.fr/~litwin/witold.html

Bio:

Witold Litwin is the Emeritus Professor since Sept. 2014 at Université de Dauphine – PSL, affiliated with Lamsade Laboratory. Before, he was Exceptional Class Professor of Computer Science. His research areas are multidatabase systems, data structures and scalable distributed data structures (SDDSs). The techniques he has proposed or pioneered in 80-ties are routinely taught in database courses and presented in numerous books, including the Art of Computer Programming by D. Knuth. The outcomes are in popular database systems and Non-SQL cloud infrastructures, including SQL-Server, DB2, MsAccess, MySQL, Postgres, Sybase, DbLibrary, Google's Bigtable, MsAzur, MongoDB and VMWare-Gemfire RAM-Cloud. At Dauphine, Dr. Litwin was Director of Centre d'Etudes et de Recherches en Informatique Appliquée (CERIA), between 96-08. He has been invited lecturer and scientist at several universities. In the US, he taught databases at UC Berkeley in 1992-94, and Stanford University in 1990-91, among others.He was visiting scientist at prominent US research centers, including, Hewlett Packard Palo Alto Labs and IBM Almaden Research. He is a current associate of the Storage Systems Research Center of UCSC. Today, principal database systems are multidatabase systems and main public cloud infrastructures, including those already mentioned, use scalable distributed file structures. His full bio may be found at: http://www.lamsade.dauphine.fr/~litwin/Cv-2017.pdf