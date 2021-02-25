Lessons Learned from Building Three Generations of RFID Systems

Abstract:

Owing to its low cost, small form factor, and high energy efficiency, RFID has emerged as a key enabler for the Internet of Things. However, existing RFID systems can only detect the presence of a tagged object within a few meters of radio range while lacking the capability to pinpoint its precise location and communicate over a long distance. In this talk, the speaker will share his experience in building three generations of RFID systems, each addressing a set of challenges and targeting a different application. First, he will present a high-precision RFID localization system for assets management in libraries and warehouses. The prototyping system has been deployed in the Peking Capital International Airport for baggage surveillance. He will then talk about PLoRa, an ambient RFID system that expands the communication range of conventional RFID systems from tens of meters to kilometer-scale. The prototyping system has been deployed in Mount Qinling for Golden Monkey monitoring. Finally, the speaker will briefly discuss how his team leverages backscatter communication, the core technique behind RFID systems, to charge the medical implants residing inside the human body. He will conclude with a future research vision centered around building low-power, secure, and scalable IoT systems.

Bio:

Dr. Shangguan is a senior researcher at Microsoft Cloud&AI, Redmond. His research interests are in all aspects of IoT systems: from building novel IoT applications, solving security issues all the way down to optimizing the network stack, and designing low-power IoT hardware. His work has been published at system and networking conferences such as SIGCOMM, NSDI, MobiCom, MobiSys, SenSys, etc. He regularly serves program committees in the IoT, mobile, and networking fields such as MobiCom, SenSys, and Infocom. Dr. Shangguan received his Ph.D. degree from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2015.

As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidate status of our guests with others outside of our organization.

