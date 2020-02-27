Lessons on Acquisitions

Open to the public. Jeff Seibert is an experienced entrepreneur with a passion for deeply technical Internet software. As Senior Director of Product at Twitter, Jeff led the company's consumer, developer, and publisher facing products, including Twitter for iOS, Android, and the Web, Fabric, Crashlytics, Answers, Digits, Twitter Kit, TweetDeck, Twitter's Publisher Platform, and Gnip. Seibert was the co-founder and CEO of Crashlytics, an award-winning crash analysis service for iOS and Android apps and the cofounder and COO of Increo. Seibert gained experience at Apple in both marketing and engineering capacities, coordinated Stanford University's Entrepreneurial Thought Leaders seminar, and was a Mayfield Fellow. Seibert is a frequent presenter on both entrepreneurship and technical topics and has lectured at Stanford, Harvard, MIT, and Tufts, as well as keynoted Twitter Flight, AppsWorld, AnDevCon, EclipseCon, and others.