Learn about the CSE & ECE Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Programs

If you are a UCSC undergraduate majoring in a School of Engineering program and you're considering your options after graduation, please join us at the Spring Quarter Bachelor's to Master's Pathways Workshops. In these online workshops, we'll discuss the degree requirements and application process for the Computer Science and Engineering Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Program and the Electrical and Computer Engineering Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Program. These pathways enable motivated BSOE undergraduates to complete a bachelor's and a master's degree in as little as 5 years with appropriate planning.

Learn more about how to apply to either of these pathway programs by attending an online workshop on May 12th (12-1pm Pacific Time) or May 20th (12-1pm Pacific Time). Interested students must register by 5pm Pacific Time the day before each workshop in order to attend the events.

Registration form for the May 12th online workshop: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvcu2upzsvGdcI7CVtoLIR-FyiHYcFOzji

Registration form for the May 20th online workshop: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpc-ippjkuH9LpMGaunTNSbjJhY76XqpOt