Leonardo Art & Science Evening Rendezvous (LASER) is an international program bringing together artists, scientists, and scholars for short presentations. Join us February 19 for LASER Talks by award-winning novelist Karen Tei Yamashita, geochemist and paleoecologist Paul Koch, anthropologist and curator Nidhi Mahajan, and bioinformatician David Haussler. The diverse range of presentations will offer insightful glimpses into some of the myriad of research and practices of UC Santa Cruz faculty

Speakers:

Karen Tei Yamashita, “KonMarimasu”

Paul Koch, “Ancient human impacts on large animal communities”

Nidhi Mahajan, “Silences and Specters of the Indian Ocean”

David Haussler, “The Challenge of Understanding Human Brain Evolution”

This event is FREE and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For additional information and disability or access needs please contact ias@ucsc.edu.

LASER Talks are a program of the Leonardo International Society for Art, Science, and Technology (ISAST).