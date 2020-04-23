Kraw Lecture: Viruses & Vaccines

UC Santa Cruz Professor Rebecca DuBois will discuss her team's research into the viruses that cause infections and the work of identifying weaknesses that can be targeted with vaccines and antiviral therapies.



All human viruses must be able to attach to their target cell and transfer their genetic material inside the cell. The virus surface proteins that carry out these entry steps are the same proteins that our immune system can recognize and inactivate. DuBois and her team use an integrated toolkit of structural biology, biochemistry, virology, and immunology to investigate this molecular warfare between humans and viruses. This research provides a foundation for the development of next-generation vaccines.

The Kraw Lecture Series, usually held in Silicon Valley, is made possible by a generous gift from UC Santa Cruz alumnus George Kraw (Cowell '71, history and Russian literature). The lecture series features acclaimed UC Santa Cruz scientists and technologists who are grappling with some of the biggest questions of our time.

These talks are free, open to the public, and streamed live at https://video.ibm.com/channel/S9wtc6RAsMY