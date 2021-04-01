The Journey to Form my Teaching Strategy and Big Tree: Using Machine Learning to Create a Knowledge Graph of Mankind

Abstract:

Job Talk:

The work experience in academic research, teaching, industrial team building and technology development has gradually given Lei a new perspective of what kind of talents today’s industry needs most. Throughout the years, Lei has been actively participating in teaching, hiring and mentoring students, junior scientists and engineers. Lei has also been building successful teams, delivering game-changing techniques in multiple companies, and interviewed more than 1000 candidates. In this talk Lei is going to share a few life stories, which not only transformed himself to fit into industrial jobs, but also helped forming his teaching vision and strategy which has positively impacted his mentees’ learning and career path.

Class room lecture:

Platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn use social graphs to help us find personal connections while Ancestry is using a family history graph that reveals the complicated connections between billions of people, location, and tens of thousands of historical events. Utilizing the scalability of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data based AI technology, and distributed stitching engines, the Big Tree is updated in real time – at a rate of 400 changes per second and 35 million changes a day – as users input data or make edits, becoming more powerful and unearthing new knowledge of familial connections with every update. In this lecture, Lei will present an informative explanation of how the industry is leveraging the Big Data and machine learning capabilities to stitch together the largest family history graph, and how it will impact and reveal the organic relationships, which could prove a powerful force for greater empathy and understanding as we understand how we relate to the rest of humanity.

Bio:

Lei Wu received his Ph.D. in Electronic Engineering from University of Science and Technology of China in Jun 2010. After that he had Postdoctoral Training in Machine Learning in Michigan State University 2010 - 2011. Right now he the Director of Data Science at Crunchbase, and helped Crunchbase reorganize the data organization. He formed the centralized Data Analytics Team, and two vertical AI teams: Recommendation Team, and Knowledge Graph Team. Using AI and big data technology, his teams have successfully empowered data driven decision making, increased customer engagement metrics, and boosted data quality and coverage in less than 6 months. Before joining Crunchbase, he was focusing on data driven transformation and AI productization for WeWork, Ultimate Software, and Ancestry.com. He has have overcome various challenges and successfully built specialized Data Science Organizations via team transformation, integration, technical M&A, reorganization, etc. His teams have delivered various AI and data technologies and products, such as Location Intelligence and Marketplace Intelligence products, Retention AI, People Analytics for WeWork, Xander NLP Engine, Recruiting AI, Survey AI, Churn Prediction for Ultimate Software, Hint Recommendation, Ancestry Search, Big Tree Knowledge Graph for Ancestry, presented at Wolfram Data Summit 2016. He has also been teaching a Machine Learning 101 course at Santa Clara University. Over all the years, He has been serving in the AI program communities in various International Conferences, such as a Session Chair at top tier AI conference (AAAI), Area Chair at ACMMultimedia, and Program Committee member at various machine learning conferences, such as NIPS, AAAI, ICDM etc.

As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidate status of our guests with others outside of our organization.

Zoom Link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97934942550?pwd=NUY1VzliZElPNEJEZGF4MGVMNnhJQT09