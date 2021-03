Up next: Miten Jain, PhD, Assistant Research Scientist in the Nanopore Group, presents Advances in genomics and transcriptomics driven by Nanopore technology.

Join via Zoom Meeting ID: 951 5269 4964 Passcode: 046442

One tap mobile +16699006833,,95152694964#,,,,*046442# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,95152694964#,,,,*046442# US (Tacoma)

Add to your calendar

This event coincides with BME 281C, Instructors: David Haussler, Josh Stuart. Registration is open to all UCSC students. See Canvas for details.