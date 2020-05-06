Join us for the Undergraduate Research Review Symposium 2020 | 5-6 PM, May 25-29

The 2020 virtual UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute Undergraduate Research Review Symposium, which will take place 5-6 PM daily on Tuesday, May 25 through Friday, May 29. Each day you can log in 5-6 PM to see lightning presentations by the undergraduate interns from the Genomics Institute's Single-Cell Team, and the Research Mentoring Research Internship (RMI) Program.

To see who's presenting and what they'll be talking about, please see the complete schedule. Note that there is an individual Zoom link for each presenter (also included in the schedule).

RMI interns will be sharing research from a wide range of UCSC labs, including bioinformatics, microbiology, cancer genomics, and computational biology. Single-cell interns will share their process of developing metadata standards for single nuclei RNA isolation.

Join us in celebrating the accomplishments of our interns while learning about some of the amazing research they are engaged in!