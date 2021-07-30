IP Considerations for Start-up Formation at the UC and UCSC

Jeff Jackson, Director, Intellectual Property Management, to talk on IP considerations of start-up formation as part of the Commercial Open Source Workshop Series hosted by CROSS and facilitated by Dirk Riehle.

Jeff Jackson is the Director of Intellectual Property Management at the University of California at Santa Cruz. He oversees invention disclosure intake, patent filing and prosecution strategy, management of all aspects of the intellectual property portfolio, management of outside patent and litigation counsel, as well as implementing and executing new systems and processes for intellectual property management.

Zoom info here.