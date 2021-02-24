Intel® Optane™ Technology and Systems Update for UCSC

Abstract:

High Performance Computing has historically demanded much from memory and storage. This trend has accelerated with rapidly increasing CPU core count and AI accelerator introduction coupled with data sets of increasing size accessed at increasing intensity. This presentation will focus on a new technology recently available to HPC systems, one that is only starting to be fully used, 3D XPoint memory in the form of Intel Optane SSDs and Intel Optane Persistent Memory. This entirely new technology has an order of magnitude density advantage versus DRAM, is fast enough to be accessed as memory, and holds data persistently. In this talk we will first introduce 3D XPoint memory and show how it fills an emerging technology driven gap between DRAM and NAND in the memory and storage hierarchy. We will introduce subsystem level implementations of this technology both as SSDs and as persistent memory showing the distinct capabilities and providing examples of system level use for each. Both of these subsystems are resulted in changes to operating systems and generated helpful middleware. And lastly, we’ll explore key applications already shipping using this technology as well as directions we see for more.

Bio:

Frank Hady is an Intel Fellow and the Chief Optane Systems Architect in the Intel Optane Group within the Data Center Products Group. In this role Frank leads the future direction of Intel® Optane™ technology products and their integration into the computing system. In his 25 years at Intel Frank has managed the SSD business’ 70 person research and architecture team, lead architecture definition of the very first Optane products, served as Intel’s lead platform I/O architect, delivered research foundational to Intel’s heterogenous compute platforms, and driven significant platform interconnect advances. Frank co-leads Intel’s cross company Memory Initiative review body, serves on Intel’s Corporate Research Council, leads the internal Memory and Storage conference, and chairs IOG Principal Engineer promotion committee. He has authored or co-authored more than 30 published papers, holds more than 30 U.S. patents, and presents often on memory and storage. Frank earned his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland and his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Virginia.

Andy Rudoff is a Senior Principal Engineer at Intel Corporation, focusing on Non-Volatile Memory programming. He is a contributor to the SNIA NVM Programming Technical Work Group. His more than 30 years industry experience includes design and development work in operating systems, file systems, networking, and fault management at companies large and small, including Sun Microsystems and VMware. Andy has taught various Operating Systems classes over the years and is a co-author of the popular UNIX Network Programming text book.

Zoom Link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9404981 0961?pwd=TlVaYldQQlgxNGdNeGpjT XU2NDNLdz09