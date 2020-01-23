IMLS Museum Genomics Workshop 2020

This two-day workshop is designed to help natural history collections managers and curators understand how their collections can be used to conduct genomic research. Scientists at the forefront of cutting-edge genomics research will demonstrate the challenges and opportunities that both ancient and modern curated specimens present for gaining genetic knowledge across taxa. There will also be opportunities for discussion among curators to determine best practices for use of your collections in genetic projects.

Free admission to the California Academy of Sciences and the NightLife event on Thursday, March 12, are included. Workshop activities will begin on Friday, March 13, at 9 am. A reception and dinner will be provided on Friday evening, followed by a keynote presentation by genomicist Dr. Ed Green: "A career in genomics: From Neanderthals to the Chameleon Killer."

Workshop schedule