IMLS Museum Genomics Workshop 2020

Thursday, March 12
Arrive anytime on Thursday, March 12; tickets to the museum and NightLife event (6–10 pm; 21+) are included in your registration. These are optional; main workshop activities will begin Friday.
Friday, March 13
Morning session:
- 9 am: Overview and welcome
- 9:30 am: Introduction and history of ancient DNA (Beth Shapiro, UCSC)
- 10:10 am: DNA extraction techniques (Athena Lam, CAS)
- 10:30 am: Break
- 11 am: Lab demonstration: DNA extraction while avoiding contamination (TBD)
- 12:30 pm: Lunch
Early afternoon session: Museum genomics across taxa:
- 2 pm: Inhibition, contamination, and decay: Why ancient DNA is terrible (and why it doesn’t matter) (Josh Knapp, UCSC)
- 2:15 pm: Case study: Genomics of ancient mammals (Alisa Vershinina, UCSC)
- 2:30 pm: Case study: Genomics in herbaria (Rachel Meyer, UCSC)
- 2:45 pm: Case study: Genomics of curated birds (Jack Dumbacher, CAS)
- 3 pm: Case study: Genomics in insect collections (Kim Ballare, UCSC)
- 3:15 pm: Q&A panel with last five speakers
- 3:45 pm: Break
Late-afternoon session: Museum-specific challenges:
- 4:15 pm: Methods of sample preservation and how they impact DNA decay (Alison Gould, CAS)
- 4:35 pm: How many samples is enough? How much sample is enough? (Grant Zazula, YDTC; Ross MacPhee, AMNH)
- 4:55 pm: What makes a ”good” ancient DNA lab? (Katie Moon, UCSC)
- 5:15 pm: Panel with last three speakers
- 6 pm: Ancient lab tour
- 7 pm: Workshop dinner
Plenary talk: "A Career in Genomics: From Neandertals to the Chameleon Killer" (Ed Green, UCSC)
Saturday, March 14
Morning session: Evaluating study designs for destructive sampling requests:
- 9:30 am: Study designs for population genetics, genomics, and metagenomics (Beth Shapiro, UCSC)
- 9:50 am: All about the metadata: Chronology, taxonomy, and morphology (Grant Zazula, YDTC)
- 10:10 am: What can other molecules tell you? From isotopes to proteins (Matthew Collins, NHMD)
- 10:30 am: Should we charge for sampling requests? (Brian Simison, CAS)
- 10:45 am: Break
- 11:15 am: Should there be an industry standard for evaluating sampling requests? (Ross MacPhee, AMNH and/or Jack Dumbacher, Moe Flannery CAS)
- 11:30 am: Panel (McPhee, Dumbacher, Flannery)
- 12:30 pm: Lunch, Academy Café
Afternoon session: Discussing an industry standard for specimen requests:
- 2:30 pm: Breakout session, small group discussions: What would an industry standard look like?
- 4 pm: Group presentations and reports
- 4:30 pm: Discussion panel: Zazula, MacPhee, group leaders: Proposal for moving forward
- 5:30 pm: End
- 6 pm: Optional group dinner
Please note: The current schedule is confirmed but is subject to minor changes.