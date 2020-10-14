Stay Informed:
Events

IEEE-HKN Event: Work at Intel and how to make the transition from academic to industry

Speaker Name: 
Patricia Schuster
Speaker Title: 
Process Engineer
Speaker Organization: 
Intel
Start Time: 
Monday, October 19, 2020 - 12:00pm
End Time: 
Monday, October 19, 2020 - 1:00pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Asst. Prof. Shiva Abbaszadeh

Bio:

Patricia is currently a process engineer in the lithography group at Intel's Ronler Acres semiconductor manufacturing plant. In this role, she works with clean room equipment to optimize processing and builds offline tools for reviewing performance metrics. Previously, she studied radiation detection for nuclear arms control as a faculty member at the University of Michigan. She also spent five years as a guest scientist at Sandia National Laboratories while earning her PhD at UC Berkeley in nuclear engineering. Through her previous work, she was heavily engaged in nuclear policy research and visited Russia, China, and Japan for nuclear cooperation workshops. In this talk, Patricia will discuss her work as a process engineer at Intel and how she made the transition from an academic role into a new industry position. In her free time, Patricia enjoys running, hiking, and cooking, and she is a member of the Portland PyData meetup group.

Join Zoom Meeting:
https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/93061847931?pwd=aXp0MjFKSjBxTXZXSWUrcGNURnVYQT09
Meeting ID: 930 6184 7931

