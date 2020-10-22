Stay Informed:
Events

IEEE-HKN Event: Work at Google and how to make the transition from academic to industry

Speaker Name: 
Somayeh Sardashti
Speaker Title: 
Software Engineer at Google
Speaker Organization: 
Google
Start Time: 
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 - 3:00pm
End Time: 
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 - 4:00pm
Location: 
Via Zoom Presentation
Organizer: 
Asst. Prof. Shiva Abbaszadeh

Bio:

Somayeh Sardashti is a Software Engineer at Google, where she works in the F1 Query team. F1 Query is a distributed SQL query engine used extensively at Google to query Google's data. Before that, Somayeh worked at Oracle on Exadata storage server and database machines. Somayeh earned her PhD degree in Computer Sciences from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her PhD research was focused on designing efficient computing systems under power constraint. Somayeh has published several conference and journal papers, a book, as well as some patents. She has served as reviewer and committee member for several conferences and journals.

Link:
 059718
Event Type: 
Event