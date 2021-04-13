|
You’re Invited!
How the Genomics Institute Responded to the Pandemic
UCSC Alumni Week | Friday April 23, 2021 | 2:30-4pm
|This time has been challenging for all of us -- but we’re inspired by how people have come together, stepped up and contributed to a healthier world. Hear how genomic science at UCSC has led the fight against COVID-19 with a virus browser to share virus sequence data; by sequencing the virus from positive tests from the campus’ COVID-19 diagnostic testing lab; and by supporting testing for our community and campus.
|Our Panel