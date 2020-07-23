Join Center for Computational Experience faculty and graduate students as we discuss the wide range of ways technology can enhance social connection, even when we can’t be together in person.

Our three panelists, Elizabeth Swensen, Jared Duval, and Ferran Altarriba Bertran, will discuss projects and topics ranging from everyday play to stay connected, to technology used to enhance shared mealtimes, to therapeutic apps for home use when you can’t see your healthcare provider.

The panel will take place in a Zoom meeting, followed by discussion in Mozilla Hubs, a digital space that allows for mingling and discussion among panelists and audience, which supports regular computer logins as well as VR if you prefer to join with your headset.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-can-technology-enhance-social-connection-during-a-pandemic-tickets-114195734516