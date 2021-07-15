High Throughput Sequencing (HiTSeq 2021) Algorithms & Applications meeting

July 25-27, 2021

Registration and information http://hitseq.org.s3-website-us-east-1.amazonaws.com/index.html

HiTSeq is the yearly gathering of the ISCB Community of Special Interest in High Throughput Sequencing algorithms. This meeting takes the form of a topical track at the ISMB-ECCB 2021 Conference, and is devoted to the latest advances in computational techniques for the analysis of high-throughput sequencing (HTS) data. Keynote speakers include: Angela Brooks, Faculty Director, Diversity, UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute; Assistant Professor, Biomolecular Engineering, UC Santa Cruz