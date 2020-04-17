Guy Kawasaki's Fireside Chat with UCSC Coronavirus Team

Wed, May 6, 2020 | 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM | Tickets: Free for General Admission; Donation Appreciated. Organized by Santa Cruz Works.

USCS may not have students on campus, but the UC Santa Cruz researchers have been working around the clock to combat coronavirus. Join Guy Kawasaki and team members from the Genomics Institute and bimolecular engineering department for a discussion about the pioneering research on SARS-CoV-2 virus diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments. Discover what the viral genome sequence tells us about the pandemic and the SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis. This event will be delivered by webinar.

About the speakers: