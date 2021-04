Abstract:

The Baskin Engineering Graduate Advising Office is putting together an informational webinar explaining the benefits of attending graduate school. The webinar will touch on the differences between the master's degree and a Ph.D. program, what programs are offered at Baskin Engineering, tips on applying, and much more.

Whether or not you have ever thought of graduate school, this webinar will let you know more about it. There will be time for questions after the brief presentation.

We look forward to seeing you at the graduate school webinar.