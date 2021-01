Join us Wednesdays Winter 2021, for a Genomics Science Seminar Series!

Up first: UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute Scientific Director David Haussler, discussing coronavirus variants, sequencing, and the UCSC SARS CoV-2 Genome Browser.

This event coincides with BME 281C, Instructors: David Haussler, Josh Stuart. Registration is open to all UCSC students. See Canvas for details.