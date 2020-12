Join us! Drop off new, unwrapped toys at 2300 Delaware on Thurs. Dec. 17, 9:00-10:30 AM

*Text Kelly Sauder at 831-332-3297 when you arrive. Kelly will remove toys from your trunk and wave Hello from a distance*

All toys will be delivered to the Santa Cruz Fire Department for safe distribution to our community children.

We encourage supporting local businesses & curbside pickup. Thank you for helping us spread joy this holiday season!