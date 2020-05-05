Funding Info Session - Public Interest Technology University Network





Applications can be submitted at: The Network Challenge seeks to encourage new ideas, foster collaborations, and incentivize resource- and information-sharing among network members. The broad goal is to fund projects that help train a new generation of graduates who have both technological literacy and a rigorous foundation to navigate the societal, ethical, legal, policy, and equity implications of technology by offering a systematic way of studying technology as a tool for addressing social problems in the world.Applications can be submitted at: https://forms.gle/ YSKUugAu5epKZmEv7

Applications are open to all PIs on UCSC Campus. One year project funding is available in three tranches: up to $45,000, up to $90,000 and up to $180,000. An initial campus limited submission process will select up to three projects that will be submitted to the network committee.