Funding Info Session - Public Interest Technology University Network

Public Interest Technology University Network
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 3:00pm
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 4:00pm
ZOOM
Michael Matkin

The Public Interest Technology University Network (PIT-UN) annual Network Challenge funding program is open for submissions. 

To answer questions, and to discuss ideas and collaborations, we will hold a Zoom Info Session next Tuesday, May 12th from 3:00 - 4:00 PM. 
RSVP at: https://forms.gle/UjzDn1hxt2JENjR39  
 
Applications are open to all PIs on UCSC Campus. One year project funding is available in three tranches: up to $45,000, up to $90,000 and up to $180,000. An initial campus limited submission process will select up to three projects that will be submitted to the network committee. 
 
The Network Challenge seeks to encourage new ideas, foster collaborations, and incentivize resource- and information-sharing among network members. The broad goal is to fund projects that help train a new generation of graduates who have both technological literacy and a rigorous foundation to navigate the societal, ethical, legal, policy, and equity implications of technology by offering a systematic way of studying technology as a tool for addressing social problems in the world.

Applications can be submitted at: https://forms.gle/YSKUugAu5epKZmEv7
