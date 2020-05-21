Following the Trail of Discovery

We often hear advice about how to develop a research project such as "identify a problem" ; "brainstorm with a collaborator"; "make a list of keywords"; and "read background literature." All of this is great advice. But turning an inspiration into a workable, and more importantly, a fundable project is a complex process that requires more than following a formula or series of steps. In this presentation, graduating seniors Preet Kaur and Devin Virassammy will share their experiences in developing a project proposal and submitting it to federal agencies for funding. The project was accepted by the USDA, and they've asked Preet and Devin to be co-PIs on the project.

