Fifth CROSS Research Symposium , Oct 6-9, 2020

The Fifth Annual CROSS Research Symposium will be held remotely from October 6-9, 2020.

Registration is free and required to participate



This four day event will provides an opportunity to learn about the research at CROSS, interact with CROSS faculty, graduate students, and affiliated researchers, and discuss future directions and collaborative research projects at UC Santa Cruz. Each day will include a plenary session, keynotes, and continue with topic-specific workshops.

This year's keynote will include: Lisa Yan (Stanford University), Spencer Sevilla (University of Washington), Dawn Foster (VMWare), and Heath Arensen (Digital Impact Alliance)

Although this even is free to all participants this year, we do require everyone to register and virtual conference rooms will require a password to enter.

Workshop topics for this year will include:

Reproducibility and Open Science

Open Source Tools for Artists

Programmable Storage

Eusocial Storage Devices

Open Source Hardware

Autonomous Vehicle Control

Aspects of Data Management

See Full Symposium Agenda