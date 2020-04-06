Field Experimentation: Exploring Emerging Technologies in a Multi-institutional Learning Environment

Abstract:

Raymond will provide a brief description of the Naval Postgraduate School and he will use photos and videos to describe a novel learning environment that has been active in Central California for approximately 18 years. Successes and lessons learned will be discussed. Finally, Raymond will discuss the process for UCSC students and faculty to

participate.

Bio:

Associate Professor Raymond Buettner earned his doctorate at Stanford University and joined the Naval Postgraduate School faculty as Military Instructor in 1999 and stayed on after retirement. With undergraduate work in political science/sociology and graduate work as an engineer, Raymond is very comfortable moving between the highly technical and less technical domains.



Since initially joining the NPS faculty Raymond's teaching has been interdisciplinary in nature. His student count is over a thousand students with 101 segments in 22 distinct courses that engaged students in 8 curricula, 3 departments (IS, DA and SE) and 2 schools (GSOIS and GSEAS). Course subjects range from Systems and Software Engineering (IW04500/SE4003) to Information Operations (IW-3101/SI-2104). He has taught students from all US services as well as several foreign countries to include classes specifically for foreign officers. His courses run the gamut from non technical to technically challenging, from 2000 level to 4000 level.



On the research side Raymond's focus on creating collaborative environments has led to his having assumed a variety of leadership roles. As a military faculty member he was the Joint Information Operations Command (JIOC) sponsored Information Operations Chair. As a nationally recognized expert in influence modeling, Ray was a key player in formulating military responses to both the Hainan Island incident and the immediate response to the 9-11 attacks. He engaged his students in this work as well, advising several classified/restricted theses related to these events. He was also the first Deputy Director of what is now the Cebrowski Institute. After returning from a leave of absence, he was the Deputy Director of the Department of Defense's Information Operations Center for Excellence before taking over the leadership of NPS field experimentation programs from Distinguished Professor Dave Netzer.



Since 2009, Raymond has attracted over $47 million in sponsored research, primarily for the Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX) and Consortium for Robotics and Unmanned Systems Education and Research (CRUSER) programs. Having passed on the lead for CRUSER, Raymond has now launched the Sea Land Air Military Research (SLAMR) initiative. This Naval Postgraduate School Foundation supported activity aims to create an interdisciplinary research facility, and unique business processes, on Del Monte beach adjacent to the main campus that will enable NPS to remain a uniquely relevant institution when it comes to addressing contemporary military challenges.

* Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/3332215 35