Econ Brown Bag Seminar: Modeling an Electricity Market in Transition: A Forty-Year Simulation of Entry and Exit in PJM*.”

Dear SOE Community,

Please attend if you are able:

Peter Cramton is Professor of Economics at the University of Cologne and

the University of Maryland. Since 1983, he has conducted research on

auction theory and practice. This research appears in leading economics

journals. The focus is the design of auction-based markets. Applications

include communications, electricity, and financial markets. On the

practical side, he is an independent director on the board of the Electric

Reliability Council of Texas and an advisor and chief economist to several

companies. Since 1993, he has advised 13 governments and 41 bidders

in spectrum auctions. He is a co-inventor of the spectrum auction design

used in Canada, Australia, and many European countries to auction spectrum.

Since 2001, he has played a lead role in the design and implementation

of electricity and gas auctions in North America, South America, and

Europe. He has advised on the design of carbon auctions in Europe,

Australia, and the United Sates, including conducting the world’s first

greenhouse-gas auction held in the UK in 2002. He has led the development

of innovative auctions in new applications, such as auctions

for airport slots, wind rights, diamonds, medical equipment, and Internet

top-level domains. He received his B.S. in Engineering from Cornell

University in 1980 and his Ph.D. in Business from Stanford University in

1984.