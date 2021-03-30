ECE Seminar: Ultra-Low Power Intelligent Microsystems for IoT

Abstract:

Internet of Things (IoT) is becoming an emerging technique in our society because it provides large-scale continuous monitoring capability thus it helps to make a quick decision during a critical event in the field of health, mobility, agriculture, food, energy, and climate. Such large-scale monitoring requires 10-1000s of independent sensor nodes and each with a capability of sampling and sensing by application-specific microsensor, reading the sensing data by interface circuits, and transferring the data to the user over a large area. To implement such large-scale monitoring requires high power however, power is often unavailable in a resource-limited environment or frequent battery changing is not a viable option. The reason for the high power requirement is that state-of-the-art sensor and circuits continuously consume power during an idle stage and therefore lifetime is limited to few months with a regular few thousand mAh battery. To address such continuous power consumption problems, ultra-low power microsystems with a functionality of always off and wakeup during an event are needed. In this seminar I will share my research experience in some of my projects related to ultra-low power intelligent microsystems: near-zero power distributed gas sensor systems for pest surveillance, near-zero power chemical switch, low-power distributed soil carbon measurement systems, low power gas sensor for gas chromatograph, and battery-free wireless implantable device.

Bio:

Ashrafuzzaman Bulbul is a postdoctoral research fellow with the Kim Research Group in the ECE department at the University of Utah. Currently, he is working on the development of near-zero power distributed gas sensors for pest surveillance, and low-power distributed soil carbon measurement systems. His research interest includes ultra-low power intelligent microsystems, internet of things, wireless bio-implantable device, RF energy harvesting, gas sensing, gas chromatography, and microfluidics. He received his PhD degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Utah in 2019 where he worked on a microbubble-based new type of gas sensor development in Prof. Hanseup Kim’s group. He received the BS and MS degrees in electrical and electronic engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2009 and 2011, respectively. His work on “microbubble gas sensor” was featured as a cover page on the Lab on Chip journal in 2015 and his co-authored paper on “near-zero power gas sensor” received an outstanding paper finalist award at the IEEE Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) conference in 2019.

Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94160527693?pwd=YzZ2aXpib0xCQkxyb1U5Vnh6dUtVUT09

As a gentle reminder, please respect the privacy of faculty recruitment by not sharing the candidates status of our guests with others outside of our organization.